Terrorists Planned Mass-Casualty Attack, Hostage-Taking, Manhunt Underway For ISIS Members

The Arab-Israeli terrorists who perpetrated the deadly attack on Sunday in Hadera were prepared for a multi-casualty attack and possibly the taking of hostages, Ynet reported on Monday.

The terrorists were equipped with body armor and were armed with three handguns, six knives, and magazines with a total of 1,100 bullets stolen from IDF bases. They stationed themselves at the bus stop and when Border Police officer Shirel Abukaret, h’yd, arrived, they shot her and grabbed her M16, thereby equipping themselves with an automatic rifle. B’Chasdei Hashem, the unit of Border Police officers who “happened” to be eating at a nearby restaurant when the attack began saved countless lives.

The terrorists were ISIS supporters and according to the report, footage of the attack shows the terrorists firing multiple rounds and then calmly replacing magazines to fire more rounds in an ISIS-like operation. They also wore white clothing with the image of “the punisher” a Marvel character, on the back.

Below is a video and photos of the arsenal of weapon the terrorists were carrying:

The Shin Bet, Border Police, and Israel Police launched an extensive operation to identify ISIS supporters, and a wave of arrests are expected in the coming days, with a crackdown on ISIS supporters who have served in the prison in the past.

The terrorist who perpetrated the terror attack in Be’er Sheva as well as one of the Hadera terrorists had served prison sentences for attempting to travel to Syria to join ISIS.

According to security officials, there are up to dozens or more Israeli-Arab citizens who are ISIS supporters, some of whom have attempted or even succeeded in traveling to Syria or Iraq to join the Islamic State operatives.

Below is the video that the terrorists posted prior to the attack:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)