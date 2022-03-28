BIG NEWS: Lakewood’s Girl School Teachers Begin Receiving $500 Pesach Bonuses after Massive Campaign

Morahs and teachers in Lakewood’s girl schools have begun receiving $500 bonuses ahead of Pesach after a massive campaign by a Lakewood resident to provide them with a respectable bonus on par with their male counterparts.

The campaign, called V’Romamtanu, was spearheaded by Mrs. Miriam Tress, who went into a 50/50 partnership with every girls elementary and high school in Lakewood. Mrs. Tress raised half the funds necessary for the bonuses, and the schools provided the other half of the required funds.

In December, Mrs. Tress addressed the Torah U’Mesorah President’s Conference weekend summit where she announced her plan.

