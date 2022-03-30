HE’S HAD ENOUGH: Former US Ambassador to Israel Resigns from Iran Deal Negotiating Team

Dan Shapiro, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel during the Obama administration, has resigned from the U.S. negotiating team involved in talks with Iran about a potential return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Despite his ambassadorship being over, Shapiro continues to live in Israel where he has conducted research work at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

Last August, Shapiro was appointed by the State Department to the negotiating team as the liaison to Israel, which his job focusing on coordinating with the Jewish State on Iran’s aggressive actions throughout the Middle East.

Shapiro isn’t the first official to resign from the U.S. negotiating team. In January, three team members quit in protest of excessive concessions being granted by the U.S. to Iran, with the Biden administration agreeing to practically anything Iran wants so long as they rejoin the deal.

Once of the major concessions of concern is the United States’ willingness to remove the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – the largest state-sponsored terror group in the world – from its list of terror organizations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)