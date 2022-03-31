SO TRUMP WAS RIGHT? Liberal Washington Post Admits That Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal is Legit

Back during the 2020 presidential campaign, the Washington Post made it clear that it believed that the Hunter Biden laptop scandal was fake news. On Wednesday, they admitted that they’ve actually confirmed that the laptop and its contents are completely genuine.

The Post on Wednesday published a lengthy report on Hunter Biden’s ties to Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy, a story they’ve finally agreed to cover after burying it when Biden was running for president.

“Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden,” the Post reported. It added that it found no evidence that Joe Biden “personally benefited from or knew details about the transactions with CEFC,” all of which took place when he was no longer vice president.

“The Post review draws in part on an analysis of a copy said to be of the hard drive of a laptop computer that Hunter Biden purportedly dropped off at a Delaware repair shop and never came to collect,” the Washington Post’s report continues. “The laptop was turned over to the FBI in December 2019, according to documents reviewed by The Post, and a copy of the drive was obtained by Rudy Giuliani and other advisers to then-President Donald Trump a few months before the 2020 election.”

“After the New York Post began publishing reports on the contents of the laptop in October 2020, The Washington Post repeatedly asked Giuliani and Republican strategist Stephen K. Bannon for a copy of the data to review before the election, but the requests were rebuffed or ignored.”

The Post now joins the New York Times in confirming that the laptop is genuine, but it’s not how it framed it in 2020, when the NY Post broke the story.

Back then, it wrote about the laptop as if it was fiction and a dirty trick concocted by then-President Trump’s allies.

“President Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and his former top adviser Stephen K. Bannon, who have attracted the scrutiny of U.S. authorities for their political dealings in recent months, helped make public private materials purported to belong to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son in an attempt to swing support to the struggling incumbent,” the Post wrote. “The Washington Post was unable to verify the authenticity of the alleged emails and other correspondence that the New York Post published Wednesday and said had come from the younger Biden’s computer and hard drive.”

The Post then suggested that the story was Russian disinformation and even if it was real, “did not markedly advance what is already known about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, other than to suggest that at one point he gave Vadym Pozharskyi, a Ukrainian business colleague, ‘an opportunity’ to meet his father. The Biden campaign said the vice president’s schedule indicated no such meeting.”

It also wrote that “intelligence experts” said the whole story was a “carefully planned information operation designed to affect an American election.”

