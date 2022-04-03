Dr. Zelenko Says His Cancer Has Spread, Is Exploring Experimental, Alternative Treatment Options

Dr. Zev Zelenko, who gained national attention for his “Zelenko Protocol” to treat Covid-19 infections at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, says he has suffered a significant setback in his fight again cancer.

“Unfortunately, my cancer has progressed and spread to my remaining lung, and may have also spread to my left hip, and low[er] back. I will have biopsies of the hip and back soon,” he said.

“There are experimental and alternative treatment options that I am exploring. I feel good and have no fear. I may have to scale down some of my smaller media events but fully intend to stay in the fight as long as I have consciousness.”

“It has been four years since I was supposed to die. Every day since has been miraculous and I attribute my continuous survival to the prayers of loving people,” he said.

“My Hebrew name is Velvel Wolf Zev Ben Leah.”

“It really isn’t important when and how a person dies. It is much more important how a person lives.

With much love,

Zev Zelenko”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)