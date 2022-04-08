Russian Oligarch Moshe Kantor Slapped with Sanctions

The British government slapped sanctions on Moshe Kantor, a Russian oligarch and an influential leader of numerous Jewish organizations, over his ties to the Kremlin.

“Our latest wave of measures will bring an end to the UK’s imports of Russian energy and sanction yet more individuals and businesses, decimating Putin’s war machine,” UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. “Together with our allies, we are showing the Russian elite that they cannot wash their hands of the atrocities committed on Putin’s orders. We will not rest until Ukraine prevails.”

The sanctions are because he is the largest shareholder of Acron, a fertilizer company that is of “vital strategic significance for the Russian government.”

The European Jewish Congress, which Kantor leads, said it was “deeply shocked and appalled by the decision today of the British government to sanction Dr. Moshe Kantor, president of the European Jewish Congress, the World Holocaust Forum Foundation and the European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation. The decision is misguided and lacks any factual or evidence-based merit.”

“Dr. Kantor is a British citizen who has lived for over three decades in Western Europe, many years of which has been in the UK. He is a long-standing and respected Jewish leader, who has dedicated his life to the security and well-being of Europe’s Jewish communities and the fight against antisemitism, racism and xenophobia.

“In recognition of this life work on behalf of Jewish communities and his efforts to instill greater tolerance and reconciliation in Europe and beyond, Dr. Kantor has been granted the most prestigious awards and honors from many European heads of state and government. We call for this decision to be reversed as soon as possible.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)