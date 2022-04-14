GOP Pollster: Republicans “Laughing” at “Child” Trump Behind His Back

Republican pollster Frank Luntz claimed in an interview that elected Republicans are privately “laughing at” former President Trump, who they see as a “child.”

Luntz made the comments to The Daily Beast in reference to Republican New Hampshire Governor Chis Sununu, who publicly slammed Trump and called him “crazy.”

“The press will often ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy,” Sununu said at the Gridiron Club dinner. “And I’ll say it this way: I don’t think he’s so crazy that could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out!”

Luntz said he doesn’t know “a single Republican who was surprised by what Sununu said. He said what they were thinking.”

“They won’t say it [in public], but behind his back they think he’s a child,” Luntz added. “They’re laughing at him. That what made [Sununu’s comments] significant.”

“Trump isn’t the same man he was a year ago,” Luntz asserted. “Even many Republicans are tired of going back and rehashing the 2020 election. Everybody else has moved on, and in Washington everyone believes he lost the election.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)