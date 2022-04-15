OY VEY: Jewish Approval of Biden Drops from 80% to 63%

President Joe Biden has been suffering from declining approval ratings among all Americans over the past few months, and that drop has now been seen among some of the most ardent Democrats in the nation – American Jews.

A poll from the Jewish Electorate Institute, a prominent group led by Jewish Democrats, found that Biden has 63% approval among American Jews, down from 80% last July. His disapproval rating among American Jews is not at 37%, up 17 percentage points since last July.

“Jewish Americans continue to support President Biden and the Democratic Party at levels higher than the general American voting population, a trend that appears on track to continue in this year’s midterm elections and in the future,” AEI chairman Martin Frost said, in an attempt to positively spin Biden’s declining popularity.

There is one area in which Biden is scoring particularly well with American Jews: 72% approve of his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On a generic congressional ballot, American Jews support Democrats over Republicans 61% to 26% – down from 68% to 21%.

