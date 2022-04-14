Videos: Major Terror Attack In J-m On Seder Night Thwarted, Terrorists Arrested

As the IDF continues to carry out Operation Break the Wave, seven terrorists from the village of Silwad near Ramallah who planned to carry out a major shooting attack in Jerusalem on Seder night were captured on Wednesday evening by Israeli security forces.

In the course of the arrest operation, the terrorists opened fire at the IDF soldiers. One of the suspects managed to escape to a building near the surrounded house and security forces announced to him: “Get out or we’ll destroy the house on the spot.”

Other Arabs in the village began rioting and throwing stones at the Israeli security forces.

The defense establishment termed the suspects as “ticking bombs.”

According to a Channel 13 News report, an Arab arrested on Wednesday morning in Tulkarm was also planning to carry out a terror attack on Pesach

Security camera footage shows undercover Yamam officers shooting and arresting a wanted Palestinian near the Khadouri University in Tulkarm earlier. pic.twitter.com/9LP6A5ftRM — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 13, 2022

A Walla report on Wednesday evening quoted a security official who stated: “We’re not taking risks now. Anyone who brings up the idea of carrying out an attack or hints to it is arrested The arrest two weeks ago on Highway 6 was of an illegal migrant who brought up the idea of carrying out an attack on social media.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)