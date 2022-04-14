Jewish Girl Attacked By Arab On Jerusalem Light Rail

A Jewish teen was hit by an Arab while riding on the Jerusalem light rail earlier this week, Arutz Sheva reported.

The girl filed a complaint with the police and is receiving legal advice from the Honenu legal aid organization.

A Honenu lawyer sent a letter to the Jerusalem police stating: “On April 10, 2022, my client was attacked by a minority individual [i.e. Arab] in a car of the Jerusalem light rail. My client, a 16-year-old girl, was standing and talking to her sister at the same time as a group of minority youth were in the car. Suddenly, without any reason, one of the youths approached and delivered a strong blow to my client’s arm. He then continued on his way as he and his friends laughed.”

“My client, who suffered severe pain from the blow, approached the attacker to protest the act but he treated her with contempt. My client and her sister got off at the Ha’Irya station and reported the incident to the police. This is a lowly and outrageous anti-Semitic attack, rendered even worse by the fact that an Arab male slapped a female in front of many others, and it should be dealt with strictly and not be taken lightly.”

“An Arab that begins with an attack like this and is not dealt with develops an ‘appetite’ and can escalate into worse attacks, chalilah.”

The lawyer continued by demanding that footage from the light rail security cameras be provided to him immediately in order that the Arab be identified and arrested.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)