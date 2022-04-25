FBI Director: Level of Violence Against Cops an Unprecedented Phenomenon

FBI Director told CBS’ 60 Minutes program that violence against police officers across the United States is a crisis that is far outpacing general violent crime and that it doesn’t get enough attention.
Wray said that murders of police officers rose 59% in 2021, with the U.S. losing 73 police officers to violent attacks over the course of the year.
“Violence against law enforcement in this country is one of the biggest phenomena that I think doesn’t get enough attention,” Wray said, noting that police are killed at a rate of 1 every 5 days.
“Some of it is tied to the violent crime problem as a whole,” he continued. “But one of the phenomena that we saw in the last year is that an alarming percentage of the 73 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty last year were killed through things like being ambushed or shot while out on patrol. … Wearing the badge shouldn’t make you a target.”
“We’re seeing more and more juveniles committing violent crime, and that’s certainly an issue. We’re seeing a certain amount of gun trafficking, interstate gun trafficking. That’s part of it. And we’re seeing an alarming frequency of some of the worst of the worst getting back out on the streets,” Wray added.
The National Fraternal Order of Police said earlier this month that shooting of police officers so far in 2022 are up 43%, and that 101 cops had been shot this year as of April 1st.
“We are in the midst of a real crisis. The violence directed at law enforcement officers is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 36 years of law enforcement,” said National FOP President Patrick Yoes. “Last year was one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement, with more officers shot in the line of duty since the National Fraternal Order of Police began recording this data.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Gee, I wonder why. It couldn’t possibly be because the Democrat Party, to which Wray has sold his soul, has spent years propagating a vicious BLOOD LIBEL against police officers, successfully convincing black people that the police are their enemy, that the police are murdering black people, and that black people who are doing nothing wrong are in danger from police. Every Democrat statement that “Black Lives Matter”, every condemnation of a policeman for treating a black criminal like a criminal, every person who “says the names” of black thugs who died as the result of their own criminality and stupidity, directly contributes to this bloodshed. Blue lives matter.
Fake news. Wray is part of the vast right wing conspiracy and basket of deplorables. As Chris, and the smelly rotting sack beans currently occupying the White House, Joe Biden, spewed forth, THEE greatest threat facing this Nation is WHITE SUPREMACY!!! It’s those middle class privileged WHITE parents who are domestic terrorists because they disagree with their school board’s decision to force 7 year olds to learn about Heather has two mommies and CRT, while waiting in line wearing their disposable mask to use the gender neutral bathrooms and safe space.
