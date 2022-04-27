MISSING AND AT RISK: Israeli Teen From Modiin Illit Missing For Over A Month [VIDEO]

The Israel Dog Unit issued an “urgent appeal to the public” in its search for a missing youth whose life may be in danger.

Avraham Moshe Kleinerman, 16, of Modiin Illit was last seen over a month ago at Meron. He has a thin build, dark hair and eyes, and wears glasses.

The unit requests that anyone who knows about his whereabouts or could be of assistance in finding him should contact Israel Police at 100, the Israel Police Modiin Illit station at 08-644-7200, or the Israel Dog Unit-Search and Rescue at 054-487-6709.

In the heartbreaking video below, Avraham Moshe’s parents beg the public for help.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)