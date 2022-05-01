Mossad Arrests IRGC Agent In Iran, Foils Murder Plot Of Israeli, US Officials

The Mossad recently thwarted an Iranian plot to assassinate an Israeli diplomat and a US general, and in a rare event, arrested the suspect on Iranian soil.

Mossad agents interrogated the suspect, Mansour Rasouli, who admitted he had been ordered to lead a plot to assassinate an Israeli diplomat in Istanbul, a US general stationed in Germany, and a journalist in France.

The suspect was recruited by the Quds Force, a branch of the IRGC responsible for overseas attacks. The hits were to be carried out by the European-stationed Quds Force Unit 840 via its connection to European drug cartels.

The suspect said he had received an advance of $150,000 to prepare for the attack and was promised another further $1 million if he successfully assassinated the targets.

The details of the affair were published over the weekend by the London-based Iranian opposition newspaper Iran International.

Israel did not comment on the report.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)