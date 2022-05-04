Silman: “No One Stood Up To Lieberman On Kashrus, Giyur & Limud Torah”

Yamina MK Idit Silman who triggered a political earthquake last month when she resigned from the coalition, spoke to Channel 12 News on Monday in her first televised interview since her resignation.

Silman first expressed her regrets to Yamina voters for her role in forming the coalition. “I gave it a chance but I made a mistake,” Silman said. “I truly thought that after four rounds of elections it was worthwhile to give unity a chance. This is an opportunity for me to request forgiveness from disappointed Yamina and right-wing voters who were wronged.”

“In my naivete, I thought that issues of Jewish identity, which were also our election promises, would truly not be harmed. We said not once and not twice that there would be a status quo on issues of religion and state, that Yamina has a veto on these issues. Instead there was a gradual erosion of these issues from the very first days of the coalition. It was leading to the eradication of Jewish identity and I couldn’t be a part of it.”

“These were issues that weren’t touched for 70 years even by far-left governments and now suddenly they come and touch things that were the status quo for all of Am Yisrael, and not just values important to me or to Chareidim – to all those who value Shabbos and Jewish identity – the heart of Klal Yisrael over the years.”

“These issues were being attacked and there was no one to stop it. I knew that no one was willing to stand up to Yisrael Beiteinu. It was kashrus, giyur, the Reform Kosel plan, Har HaBayis, lomdei Torah and daycare for avreichim.”

When asked about reports that she quit because Likud promised her a tantalizing position, she said: “Absolutely not. I was in the position of my life that I dreamed of. And I could have had any position I wanted if I was willing to return to the coalition. But I can say that ultimately I went with my heart. I did what was right although I have no idea of what tomorrow will bring.”

When asked if Bennett was a good prime minister, she answered: “Perhaps he had capabilities but the picture is clear, the government has lost its way.” Responding to the question of who’s preferable, Bennett or Bibi, she said: “I look at the government and the answer is very clear.”

“The government and coalition are living on borrowed time. It’s not that the coalition doesn’t have a majority in the Knesset, it doesn’t have a majority in the Am. I call to my colleagues in Yamina and New Hope [to resign] – the state is important and its fate is in your hands.”

