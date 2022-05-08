Major Fire Rips Through Chabad House in Tallahassee, Florida; Fear That Sifrei Torah Were R”L Destroyed [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

A fire tore through a Chabad House in Tallahassee, Florida, early Sunday morning, causing extensive damage before firefighters knocked down the blaze.

It isn’t yet known whether the sifrei torah survived the inferno, as fire officials have yet to allow anyone enter the ravaged structure. It also remains unclear what sparked the fire, and arson has not been ruled out.

The Morris and Lillian Tabacinic Chabad Center served as a center for Jewish life for the last decade and was a beacon of light, full of the beauty and joy of Jewish life.

Thousands of Jewish students and members of the Tallahassee community met one another at Shabbos and Yom Tov davening and at meals, participated in Torah study, and witnessed acts of kindness that emanated to all areas.

“Chanie and I are shocked and overwhelmed by this terrible fire; fortunately, no one was injured. We are also committed to overcome this tragedy, and with G-d’s help we will yet build a stronger and brighter future out of the ashes,” said Rabbi Schneur Z. Oirechman of the Chabad House.

“While that is something no fire can negate, we are now faced with the destruction not only of the building, but of our Torah scrolls, literally hundreds of books, and our kitchen and all our other facilities.”

A fundraiser is expected to soon be launched to assist the Chabad House in recovering from this devastating incident.

