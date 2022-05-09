WATCH: Lapid To Gafni: “You’re A Neshama Tova”

Prior to the opening of the Knesset’s summer session on Monday, the United Torah Judaism party celebrated chairman Moshe Gafni’s 70th birthday during its faction meeting.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and some members of his party surprised UTJ members by coming in to join the party.

Later, opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu, some Likud members, and Labor chairman Merav Michaeli also joined the party and congratulated Gafni.

Lapid even addressed the crowd and paid many compliments to Gafni: “I have a custom to threaten Rav Gafni that if he annoys me, I’ll speak at the Knesset podium and reveal how good our relationship is,” he joked.

“I won’t do that to you, chas v’chalilah,” Lapid said, turning to Gafni. “There’s one thing we agree on, that we both believe that we can conduct disagreements as an ideological debate and not turn it into something personal.”

“You’re a good and worthy person and you care,” Lapid continued. “Even when I don’t agree with you, I pay attention to you because your opinion is important. You’re a good neshama. I wish you good health because we were really worried for you.[Gafni was hospitalized last year and underwent a heart catheterization.] I wish for you and me that we’ll continue fighting with each other for many more years.”

