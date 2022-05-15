Arab Students Assault Jews At Tel Aviv University

Israel Police on Sunday arrested three Arab suspects for physically assaulting Jews holding a counter-demonstration opposite the Nakba Day ceremony held at Tel Aviv University by Arab students.

Nakba Day is observed on May 15 to mark the “Nakba” (catastrophe) of Israel’s establishment.

The Jews, including a police officer, required emergency aid treatment and one of them was evacuated to the hospital.

A video of the “demonstration,” with Israeli-Arabs who are supported by the State waving Palestinian flags, can be seen below.

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg said that Nakba Day undermines the existence of the State of Israel.

“We cannot afford the luxury of allowing this anti-Israel propaganda to go unchallenged,” he said. “We’re sending a clear message that we will not be silent in the face of this deceitful attempt to rewrite history. If the Jewish community in Israel would have lost the war, the Holocaust would have been continued by Haj Amin al-Husseini and his antisemitic thugs. It’s important to unapologetically call the Nakba what it is: nonsense.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)