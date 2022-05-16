Israeli Air Force Soldier In Serious Condition After Being Bitten By Snake

A member of the Israeli Air Force is in serious condition after being bitten by a snake during a training exercise in central Israel in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning.

He was bitten on his neck, probably by a viper, in an open area in the Sharon district.

MDA paramedics called to the scene administered emergency medical aid and evacuated him in serious condition to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.

He is hospitalized in the ICU, sedated and ventilated.

It is the fourth report of a snake bite in Israel in the past four days.

