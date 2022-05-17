Jerusalem: Out Of Control Riot As Arabs Attempt Car Ramming, Hurl Explosives [VIDEOS]

Israel Police lost control of the situation in Jerusalem as hundreds of Arabs engaged in violent riots during a funeral in east Jerusalem on Monday evening and hurled stones, heavy blocks, bottles and explosives at the police while yelling anti-Israel chants and “with our souls and blood, we will redeem you, martyr.”

The funeral was for Walid a-Sharif, a Palestinian who fell over and hit his head as he was hurling rocks at the police during riots on Har HaBayis a few weeks ago. He died over the weekend from the head injury he incurred.

The Arabs marched from Har HaBayis toward the cemetery between east Jerusalem and Mea Shearim, waving Palestinian flags while continuing to hurl objects at the police.

When the procession reached Salah a-Din Street, Arabs threw objects at the police from the roofs of the buildings as well as explosives, as can be seen in the videos below:

In Abu Tur, a car accelerated toward police and tried to ram into them, hitting a passerby who was at the scene. The officers shot at the car’s wheels and arrested the five Arabs inside the car.

Six police officers were lightly injured by rocks, and two of them were evacuated to the hospital. Arabs also damaged a number of cars and harmed a number of passersby.

The rioting and violence began at the cemetery itself, with the Arabs using gravestones as cover:

It was the worst riot in Israel since those during Operation Guardian of the Walls a year ago,

