“Thank You Rabbi Duchman:” Photos Of UAE Chabad Rav In Royal Papers

The United Arab Emirates’ two major newspapers on Monday morning published photos of Emirati Rav Rabbi Levi Duchman standing in line to express his consolations to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Chareidim10 News reported.

The Sheikh’s half-brother and late president of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, passed away on Friday.

Social media influencer from Dubai Hassan Sajwani posted a photo of Duchman waiting in line, stating: “Thank you Rabbi Levi Duchman for offering condolences today to HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the sad demise of our father HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.”

Israeli President Issac Herzog traveled to the UAE on Sunday to pay his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed and congratulate him on his selection as the UAE’s new president.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)