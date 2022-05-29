Israeli Official Makes Secret Visit To Saudi Arabia

A senior Israeli official made a recent visit to Saudi Arabia and met with senior Saudi officials, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

Talks were held at a Riyadh palace on joint cooperation on security and other issues.

The report follows reports that the US is quietly mediating an agreement between Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Axios reported last week that two senior Biden administration officials are on a secret visit to Saudi Arabia for talks on the deal, as well as discussions on the US-Saudi relationship, and a possible deal to increase oil production.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)