BREAKING: Yamina’s Orbach: “I Am No Longer Part Of The Coalition”

Yamina MK Nir Orbach made a decision on Monday afternoon that he will no longer vote with the coalition.

“After a week of meetings with the prime minister and other parties, I have reached the conclusion that the coalition cannot continue to exist in its current conduct,” Orbach wrote in a press statement released on Monday afternoon.

“It’s important to note, that as I expressed in the past, I won’t allow the government to rely on the Joint List. Unfortunately, we’re on the verge of a slippery slope that could lead us there.”

Orbach continued by stating that he doesn’t think that another election is the answer and he won’t be voting in favor of dissolving the Knesset. Instead, he wrote: “I’ll work with all my might for a stable nationalistic government. I informed the prime minister this morning that in the current state of affairs, I’m not part of the coalition.”

The Yamina party meeting on Monday was held without Orbach.

Orbach reportedly told Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in earlier meetings that he is halting cooperation with the coalition and Yamina until the Yehuda and Shomron Regulations Law is passed, a vital law that failed to pass last week due to the coalition’s lack of a majority.

Orbach met with Bennett multiple times over the past few days, as the fate of the coalition hung in the balance. However, Bennett’s hands are tied as not only is the coalition lacking a majority, but even within the coalition, several MKs are refusing to comply with coalition discipline, including Ra’am MK Mazen Ghanaim and Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi.

Additionally, Blue and White MK Michoel Biton announced on Sunday that he is resuming his boycott of coalition votes as his demands regarding transportation and agricultural reform have not been met.

