Inclusion Junior Marathon Held in the Five Towns 

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

This past Sunday, something wonderful happened in the Five Towns. It was an event that should be replicated in every major Jewish community across the country. Make that – in the world.

The fact of the matter is that children with special needs and or handicaps often feel isolated and alone. Children with disabilities are often excluded by others, for one reason or another. In short, there are many children with special needs who feel left out of friendships, activities, school, and life.

This extends to the families of the special needs population as well. Community events, family events, and simchas are all venues that can limit the attendance of a family with a special needs child.

The opportunity to both bridge the gap and exercise a true V’Ahavta l’rayacha Kamocha is there. But how?

Enter five remarkable individuals: Rachelly Eisenberger, Chavi Mandelbaum, and Daniella Wolfson (of Bikur Cholim of the Five Towns), as well as Tova Wacholder and Ellen Wolfson (of Yahalom NY) – who came up with a remarkable brainstorm.

Why not rent out Lawrence High School and have an inclusive “5 Towns Runs on Achdus” event?

Not only was the idea brilliant, but its implementation was remarkable. It accomplished two major goals:

To help dozens of young people with disabilities truly feel like they belong

It demonstrated to hundreds of children how to interact with other populations in all types of settings.

“Track and field is something that, in one form or another, almost all kids can enjoy together. When children are given opportunities to interact with children with special needs they develop sensitivity, kindness and the ability to empathize – aside from the midos tovos that they gain. This is in addition to the very real benefits for the special-needs population,“ remarked Tova Wacholder.

Yahalom is an arm of Agudath Israel that helps parents of special needs children obtain the appropriate resources by guiding, educating and empowering parents to ensure they have the help and support they need.

“I envision enormous potential and possibilities here. As our community becomes more comfortable with people with special needs, all of our children can feel like they belong.” remarked Ellen Wolfson. “It has the potential to allow children with significant disabilities to interact with peers their age in an organic way. It is natural – and that is why this is huge.”

There were volunteers from many of the schools and yeshivas in the community as well on hand to help run the event. The girls’ run was held from 2PM to 3:30 PM. The boys’ run was held from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

A mother of a child with special needs who attended remarked, “We loved the relaxed environment without pressure to impress. The kids just really enjoyed themselves. I’m really looking forward to the next community event.”

One of those involved said, “I wasn’t doing chessed for the kids with special needs. It was just fun.”

The author can be reached at [email protected]