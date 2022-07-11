Matan Kahana: “Chareidi Veto Against Me Comes From The Likud”

Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana claims that the Chareidi boycott on him stems “from unknown elements in the Likud.”

Kahana was making efforts to leave Yamina and join another party such as Blue and White, New Hope, and even Yesh Atid. However, he reportedly was rebuffed by all the parties due to the fact that Chareidi MKs informed party leaders that they will not form a government with a party that includes Kahana. UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni said in an interview last week that “there are three people I won’t speak to: Avigdor Lieberman, Matan Kahana and Yoaz Hendel.”

“Last week, statements were heard that implied that the Chareidi parties would not cooperate with a party in which I’m a member,” Kahana wrote in a post on social media. “These calls came from unknown elements in the Likud ranks.”

“If it was really about me I wouldn’t respond here at all. Of all the MKs I’m davka the person they’re not willing to speak to? It’s not I, Matan Kahana, who scares them. It’s the path and people I represent. The community and public to which I belong and whom they sought to discriminate against for so many years.”

“I will continue to be the home of moderate and state Religious Zionism. I’ll continue to represent a large and wonderful public for whom the uprising of the people and the state are an integral part of the Jewish character of the state.”

In other elections news on Sunday evening, the Blue and White and New Hope parties announced that have agreed to a joint run in the next elections.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, who tried to advance legislation on kosher phones against the will of Chareidi leaders, and Kahana were not included on the list.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)