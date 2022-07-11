“SIT DOWN” – Biden Tells Father of Parkland Victim After Heckles During Gun Control Speech [SEE VIDEO]

The father of Jaoquin Oliver, a victim of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018, heckled President Biden during remarks Monday celebrating the passage of a bipartisan gun bill.

“You have to do more than this!” Manuel Oliver yelled at the president. His son Joaquin was a 17-year-old student at the Parkland, Florida, high school when he was gunned down on February 18, 2018. “You have to open an office in the White House!”

“I’ve been trying to tell you this for years and years!” he added.

Oliver was escorted from the event, which was held on the South Lawn of the White House, by security after yelling at the president.

The president attempted to get Oliver to quiet down before security took him out.

“Sit down! You’ll hear what I have to say,” Biden said. “We have one. Let me finish my comment. Let me talk.”

Before the ceremony, Oliver made his displeasure with it, which the White House billed as a “celebration” of the gun bill’s passage.

“The world CELEBRATION has no space is a society that saw 19 kids massacred just a month ago,” Oliver tweeted. “Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years. Not me, no Joaquin.”

At the event, Biden said that the bill he signed Monday was a first step toward banning assault weapons in their entirety.

“Now is the time to galvanize this movement because that’s our duty to the people of this nation,” Biden said. “We’re living in a country awash in weapons of war.”

