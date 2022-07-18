Religious Zionism Party To Soar If Ben-Gvir Leads, Yamina Below Threshold

If Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir would head the Religious Zionism Party, it would soar to 13 seats in the upcoming election, a poll published by Channel 13 News on Sunday night shows.

Previous polls in past weeks show the party receiving 9-10 seats if headed by current Religious Zionism chairman Betzalel Smotrich.

According to the poll, the Likud would receive 32 seats, compared to 35-36 in recent polls, Shas would receive 8 seats, and UTJ – 7 seats. The entire right-wing bloc would reach 60 seats – one short of a majority.

On the other side of the political map, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would receive 22 seats, the Blue & White/New Hope union would receive 11 seats, Labor – 7, and Yisrael Beiteinu – 6.

The Arab Joint List would receive 6 seats, Meretz and the Islamist Ra’am party would each receive 4 seats, and Yamina will not pass the electoral threshold.

Which candidate do voters believe is better suited for the position of prime minister – Binyamin Netanyahu or Yair Lapid? According to the poll, Netanyahu leads with 45%, 32% support Lapid, 15% say neither are suitable, and 7% don’t know.

When asked about Netanyahu versus Benny Gantz for the position of prime minister, the gap is more significant, with 46% supporting Netanyahu compared to only 29% for Gantz. In this scenario, 16% say neither are suitable, and 8% don’t know.

