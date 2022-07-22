After Yrs. Of Censorship, IDF Admits To Using Attack Drones

The IDF’s Military Censor finally admitted to what everyone already knew, that the IDF uses armed UAVs to target its enemies.

“It was found that there was no impediment in publishing the IDF’s use of attack drones as part of its operational activities,” a statement from the censor said on Wednesday evening.

Until now, the censor blocked Israeli journalists from officially confirming that Israel used attack drones despite the fact that foreign media outlets regularly reported on the phenomenon and Israel is a world leader in UAV technology.

In 1991, Israel began operating in adherence with the guidelines of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), a multinational informal agreement to limit the proliferation of missile technology.

However, perhaps due to the fact that the use of armed drones is now so ubiquitous, Israel’s silence on the matter has ended.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)