Petirah of Rav Shlomo Carlebach ZT”L, Former Mashgiach at Yeshivas Chaim Berlin

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rav Shlomo Carlebach zt”l, the former mashgiach at Yeshivas Rabeinu Chaim Berlin. He was 96.

Rav Carlebach was born in 1925 in Hamburg, Germany. His father, Rav Yosef, was the last chief rabbi of the city. The Carlebach family was deported in 1941 along with the rest of the Jewish community to a concentration camp in Latvia. Tragically, Rav Shlomo’s parents and three of his sisters were murdered by the Nazis in 1942. Several other siblings were able to escape to England and then-Palestine.

After four years spent in nine different concentration camps, Rav Shlomo was liberated and made his way to America, where he joined Yeshivas Rabeinu Chaim Berlin and learned under the tutelage of Rav Yitzchok Hutner zt”l.

Rav Carlebach took a position as a high school rebbi at the Yeshiva of Eastern Parkway before being appointed mashgiach at Chaim Berlin by Rav Hutner. He accepted the position, succeeding Rav Avigdor Miller zt”l, and spent the next 12 years providing hadracha to hundreds of talmidim.

After leaving the yeshiva, Rav Carlebach continued giving shiurim and vaadim, as well as writing seforim and a biography of his father.

In recent years, Rav Carlebach moved from Brooklyn to Lakewood to spend time near his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by Rebbetzin Maude Carlebach, his children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The levaya will take place on Friday at the 7th Street Chapel in Lakewood. The timing of the levaya has not yet been confirmed.

