121 DAYS: Gag Order On Moishe Kleinerman Case Is Extended

The gag order on the investigation into the disappearance of Moishe Kleinerman, now missing for 121 days, was extended by the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to Israel Police, which requested the extension, the purpose of the gag order is to prevent the disruption of the investigation.

“The gag order prohibits the publication of any detail of the investigation and any detail that may identify the suspects,” the police stated on Monday.

According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, although searches for Moishe are continuing, there is still no clue of his whereabouts. However, since the police receive new information on his possible whereabouts on a continual basis and examine them, it believes a gag order on the case is necessary.

The public is asked to continue davening for Avraham Moshe ben Gittel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)