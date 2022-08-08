WATCH: Lebanese Outlet Lies About Failed PIJ Rocket On Live TV

A live broadcast on the Lebanese al-Mayadeen channel showing rockets being launched at Israel by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group tried to cover up the fact that one of the rockets fell within a crowded civilian area within the Gaza Strip, as reported by the Abu Ali English Twitter account.

As the videographer zoomed in on the area within the Gaza Strip where the PIJ rocket fell, the reporter tried to hint to the videographer to turn the camera away by saying “rockets are flying into the sea.”

But the videographer didn’t get the hint and finally the reporter resorts to saying on live TV in a subdued voice: “I’m asking you to turn the camera away!!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)