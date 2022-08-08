“THIS IS HORRIFIC”: NYC Mayor Adams Blast Texas Gov. For Sending Busloads Of Illegal Immigrants To His City [VIDEO[

After a second bus filled with illegal immigrants arrived in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams went after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, calling the move “horrific.”

“This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing,” Adams said. “We’re finding that some of the families are on the bus that wanted to go to other locations, and they were not allowed to do so.”

“They were forced on the bus with the understanding that they were going to other locations that they wanted to go to, and when they tried to explain they were not allowed to do so,” Adams said.

Texas Gov. Abbott has been shipping migrants who illegally entered the United States to liberal cities in order to bring attention to the issue of illegal immigration in his own state. In response, Adams has accused Abbott of using the migrants “as political pawns to manufacture a crisis.”

“They’re not letting us know when the buses are leaving,” Adams complained. “They’re not letting us know what are the needs of the people on the bus. They are not giving us any information, so we’re unable to really provide the service to people en route.”

In a statement, Abbot said that “in addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city.”

“I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief,” he added.

.@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis. New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values. But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more. pic.twitter.com/cOdXrULpcC — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 7, 2022

The 1st bus of migrants has arrived in NYC. Biden refuses to do his job, so Texas continues to take unprecedented action to secure our border. NYC is the ideal destination for these migrants. They can receive the services Mayor Adams has boasted about w/in the sanctuary city. pic.twitter.com/4sw41RqKdx — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 5, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)