WATCH MOVING VIDEO: 13 Siblings Make ‘Chasunah’ Of His Dreams For Their Special Brother

Channel 13 News reported on a moving family event and the love and devotion that 13 siblings showed to their brother with special needs

Simchale, who has Down syndrome, is the seventh child in the Lizrovitz family of 14 siblings.

Simchale saw his siblings get married one after the other. He also wanted to have a chasunah but he’s not high-functioning enough to get married. Instead, he decided he wanted to make a Hachnasas Sefer Torah.

His brother Moti told Channel 13 News: “We decided to make him a Hachnasas Sefer Torah in the style of a chasunah. That is, from the very first stage of waking up in the morning and going to the Kosel, for which we ordered a special decorated vehicle.”

Photographer Shlomi Cohen said: “I photographed many events and this one was the most moving one I ever photographed. The investment of the family, 14 siblings had gowns sewn, makeup, and hairdos. I’ve never seen so much devotion. It caused many people from families with special needs children to love their children more and not be ashamed of them.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)