WATCH: Thousands Attend Levaya Of HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, Z’tl

Thousands of people participated in the levaya for Hagaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, z’tl, on Monday afternoon in Jerusalem.

A bittul melacha was announced for the time of the levaya.

The levaya began at Yeshivas Porat Yosef on Rechov Yosef ben Matisyahu in Geulah where hespedim are being said, and will then continue toward the beis kevaros in Sanhedria, where HaRav Cohen, z’tl, will be buried next to his wife.

At the levaya, HaRav Shmuel Betzalel, one of the Roshei Yeshivos of Porat Yosef, announced that HaGaon HaRav Shimon Cohen, the son of HaChacham Cohen, z’tl, will serve as Rosh Yeshivah in his father’s place.

Those who delivered hespedim included HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Amar, HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani, HaRav Cohen’s brothers-in-law HaGaon HaRav Massoud Ben-Shimon and HaGaon HaRav Nissim Ben-Shimon, HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Cohen, Rosh Yeshivas Yikirei Yerushalayim and a mechutan of HaRav Cohen, z’tl, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Lau, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, and the Rosh Yeshivah’s son, HaRav Yaakov, the Rosh Yeshivah of Nezer HaTalmud in Beitar Illit.

Buses full of passengers from throughout Israel arrived in Jerusalem for the levaya.

Hundreds of Jerusalem District police officers are securing the levaya.

ראש העיר ירושלים משה ליאון משתתף במסע לווית מרן חכם שלום כהן זצ"ל pic.twitter.com/llwAqi2mQy — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) August 22, 2022

ביטאון ש"ס הדרך. מהדורת אבל pic.twitter.com/gXZXgoMxVm — אבי רבינא Avi Ravina (@AviRabina) August 22, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)