SEE THE LIST: Shuls and Mosdos Across the U.S. Awarded Federal Security Grants to Protect Against Terror Attacks

The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), a branch of the Department of Homeland Security, announced the recipients of funding under the FY 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which include dozens of shuls, yeshivos, schools, and organizations across the United States.

FEMA said the Nonprofit Security Grant Program “provides $250,150,000 in funding support for facility hardening and other physical security enhancements and activities to nonprofit organizations that are at a high risk of a terrorist attack.”

“The intent of the FY 2022 NSGP is to award grant funding to assist nonprofit organizations in obtaining the resources required to support and integrate the preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack with broader state and local preparedness efforts. They are also designed to promote coordination and collaboration in emergency preparedness activities among public and private community representatives, as well as state and local government agencies,” the federal agency said.

The below graphics show the awardees of the FY 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program, along with the amount they will be given.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)