WATCH: IDF Special Unit Joins Search For Moishe Kleinerman

Reservists from the EITAN (אית”ן) unit (Unit for Detecting Missing Soldiers) carried out searches for Moishe Kleinerman, now missing for 150 days, in the Har Meron area on Monday and Tuesday together with the members and volunteers of the Israel Dog Unit.

As YWN reported last week, Culture Minister Chili Tropper, who was the first member of the government to visit the Kleinermans, used his influence with Defense Minister Benny Gantz to harness the power of the IDF to assist in the search for Moishe, something that Moishe’s parents have been urging for a long time.

Israel Police published a video of the search and issued a statement saying: “Simultaneously with the investigation and search efforts carried out by Israel Police together with other parties and many volunteers, at the beginning of the week, the reservists of the IDF’s EITAN unit, which specializes in locating missing persons, joined the search effort.”

On Monday evening, Police Commander of the Yehudah and Shomron District Uzi Levy met with Moishe’s parents and reviewed the search efforts with them. “We won’t give up until we understand what happened to him and where he is,” he told Moishe’s parents. “The Yehudah and Shomron precinct under my leadership is carrying out all necessary operations together with all parties. We’ll continue in the effort to locate him as long as necessary.”

Earlier on Monday, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended the gag order on Moishe’s case until September 14, 2022.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)