Was This A Sign That HaRav Cohen, Z’tl, Sensed His Impending Petirah?

A few days before HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen’s last hospitalization, he was visited at his home by the heads of a company that imports esrogim from Morocco.

They asked for a bracha for the esrogim, which are certified by the Neve Tzion kashrus hashgacha, which was under the leadership of the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl.

The Moroccan esrogim solve many complex halachic issues, and this year, they also solve the shemitta issues that exist in esrogim grown in Israel.

HaRav Cohen, z’tl, closely examined the esrogim for an extended period of time and praised their beauty over and over.

The Rosh Yeshivah’s bnei bayis asked him which of the esrogim he’ll choose to say a bracha on when Sukkos arrives but he refused to answer. They asked him again and again but the Rosh Yeshivah again and again refused to answer.

Overnight Sunday, they finally understood the Rosh Yeshivah’s silence.

