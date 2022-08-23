Satmar Chassid Seriously Wounded In Jerusalem Attack Is Flown Back To US

Reb Yoshua Hersh Glick, who was critically wounded in the Jerusalem terror attack a week and a half ago, flew back to New York on Monday, together with his son HaChasan Baruch, who was moderately wounded in the attack.

They flew on an El Al flight, accompanied by volunteers from the Hatzolah Air Emergency Response Team, which provides emergency medical air transport. They were also accompanied by Chesky Berkowitz, an askan, medical adviser and friend of the family from the US, and Motti Fried, the head of the Saad U’Marpe organization. Fried worked tirelessly from the time of the attack until Reb Hirsch and his son were accepted into a US hospital.

Reb Yoshua Hersh is still recovering and is unable to speak due to a tube that obstructs his mouth. He communicates with others via written notes. His son Baruch, who suffered from bullet wounds in his shoulder and arm, still cannot lift his left arm. He is scheduled to get married in Kislev and everyone is hoping he will be completely recovered by then.

Mendy Glick, Yoshua Hersh’s brother, traveled to Israel the day after the attack and hasn’t left his brother’s bedside since.

Reb Yoshua Hersh is a greatly beloved member of the Satmar kehilla in Williamsburg. He works as the director of a nursing home and is a member of the Satmar Camp Vaad.

“He’s a good man who only seeks to help others,” said Reb Natali Moshe Indig, a Satmar askan, last week. “He was cured of cancer just two years ago. We daven and hope to see him soon back here in Williamsburg.”

The video below shows singer Yoeli Klein singing for Reb Yoshua Hersh.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of:

Yoshua Tzvi ben Sora and his son, HaChassan Baruch Bendit ben Chana Gittel.

Liba Ahuva bas Rivka Breindel and her infant, Tinok ben Liba Ahuva.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)