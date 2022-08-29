WATCH: E-L-U-L! HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi Bangs On The Shtender

In the tradition of the age-old minhag, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi banged on the shtender on Rosh Chodesh Elul and yelled out E-L-U-L!

HaRav Ezrachi is the Rosh Yeshivah of Ateres Yisrael, located in Modiin Illit.

The minhag of banging on the shtender on Rosh Chodesh Elul began as a way of instilling fear about the impending Yom HaDin in the hearts of mispallelim.

