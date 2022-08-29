WATCH: E-L-U-L! HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi Bangs On The Shtender

In the tradition of the age-old minhag, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi banged on the shtender on Rosh Chodesh Elul and yelled out E-L-U-L!
HaRav Ezrachi is the Rosh Yeshivah of Ateres Yisrael, located in Modiin Illit.
The minhag of banging on the shtender on Rosh Chodesh Elul began as a way of instilling fear about the impending Yom HaDin in the hearts of mispallelim.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
R Boruch Mordechai is the RY of Ateres Yisroel in BAYIT VGAN not Modiin Ilit
Hey ‘Yeshiva World’ is your namesake – get it correct
Wow my bad. They have moved and you are correct.
Hey Bunim, they moved a whole bunch of years ago. Stay updated or stay quiet.
Sorry Bunim, get with the program! Ateres moved to Kiryat Sefer THREE years ago. YW got it correct. Maybe check next time before you make snide comments.
All the Names of the Chadashim were made up by Goyim in Bavel. In those times the Goyim were also still using Lunar Months with the last month of the year repeating itself twice so as to remain within the agricultural seasons of the year.
The only thing, the Eibishter was telling Moishe in Parshas Bo, was, that Nissan should be counted the first of all months.
can we get the rest of the shmooze
This reminds me of the minions video
The yeshivah moved from Bayit V’Gan to Modiin Ilit a few years ago.