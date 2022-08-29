TENSE TIMES: Sen. Graham Warns of Riots if Trump is Prosecuted, Trump Agrees [VIDEO]

Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday predicted that there will be riots in the streets if former President Donald Trump is slapped with charges over his handling of classified documents.

“If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling the classified information after the Clinton debacle, which you presided over and did a [great] job, there will be riots in the streets,” Graham told Fox News host Trey Gowdy, a former Congressman who investigated Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information.

Graham predicted the same would happen if Trump is indicted as a result of the ongoing investigation into 2020 election tampering by the Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor, adding, “I worry about our country.”

Shortly after the interview, Donald Trump gave his tacit endorsement of Graham’s warning about riots, reposting video of the Fox News segment on his Truth Social account.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)