TENSE TIMES: Sen. Graham Warns of Riots if Trump is Prosecuted, Trump Agrees [VIDEO]

Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday predicted that there will be riots in the streets if former President Donald Trump is slapped with charges over his handling of classified documents.
“If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling the classified information after the Clinton debacle, which you presided over and did a [great] job, there will be riots in the streets,” Graham told Fox News host Trey Gowdy, a former Congressman who investigated Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information.
Graham predicted the same would happen if Trump is indicted as a result of the ongoing investigation into 2020 election tampering by the Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor, adding, “I worry about our country.”
Shortly after the interview, Donald Trump gave his tacit endorsement of Graham’s warning about riots, reposting video of the Fox News segment on his Truth Social account.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Senator Graham has delivered this week’s דבר תורה, because such riots would constitute a מלחמת-מצוה which is extensively elucidated in this week’s פרשה
You know what? I think it’s פשוט the רשעים welcome riots in the streets! Then they’ll be able to say that all these radicals are “a threat to Democracy and the rule of law” – regardless of how ridiculous they sound, especially with their own record – then they can start arresting their political opposition…
..And of course they’ll have the FBI imbedded in the riots, just like on Jan. 6 and in Detroit. etc. and they can literally refill all the empty jails with Trump supporters, and replace that voting-block with all the freed criminals, illegals etc. etc…
Is a senior Senator trying to intimidate and threaten the DOJ? That smacks of traitorous unlawful intent. Disgraceful and dangerous.
No doubt last summer the senator was up and arms with the BLM riots, but he has no problem and supports the same behavior by the fascist right.
The Democrats have paid a high political price for supporting the BLM riots followed by a nation-wide increase in violent crimes. It would probably be in their interests to incite Trump’s supporters to riot by trying to jail him on trumped up (no pun intended) charges. One should note that this technique is widely used in many countries and the Democrats frequently are critical of America being “exceptional”, so maybe following a pattern common in third world countries would be an example of un-exceptional behavior.
Since when did Republicans become a bunch of Al Sharptons and Jessie Jacksons?
Republicans are not Elisabeth Warrens either!