NYPD Increases Patrols Near Williamsburg Shuls as Antisemitic Attacks Rise by 114%

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said her officers have increased patrols near shuls in Williamsburg due to a recent increase in antisemitic attacks in the area.

“In the wake of these senseless attacks, we deployed round-the-clock house of worship cars to routinely visit synagogues,” Sewell said at a press conference at the site where a Chasidic man was slapped by a suspect last Monday.

Also at the press conference were representatives of the frum community, including Senior Adviser to Mayor Adams Joel Eisdorfer, Williamsburg Jewish Community Council President Rabbi Moshe Indig, and UJO Chairman Sam Stern.

New York City has seen an across-the-board rise in hate crimes, with the NYPD reporting a 50% increase of hate crimes in July compared to the same time period last year, and a 114% increase in antisemitic attacks.

Multiple Chasidic Jews have been attacked in unprovoked assaults in recent weeks, including a 72-year-old and 64-year-old who were sprayed with a chemical fire extinguisher, and another man being slapped. All of the victims are doing okay.

“It is believed these victims were targeted because they are Jewish,” Commissioner Sewell said of the attacks. “No one deserves to be the victim of such senseless hateful violence.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)