TRAGEDY IN YERUSHALAYIM: Chareidi Child Who Is A Yasom Killed, Another In Critical Condition In Separate Traffic Accidents

Two serious traffic accidents occurred on Wednesday evening in Chareidi neighborhoods, one in the Romema neighborhood of Jerusalem, where a child was killed, and the second in the Ramat Beit Shemesh Daled neighborhood of Beit Shemesh, where a girl was critically injured.

The accident in Jerusalem occurred at the intersection of Petah Tikva and Zichron Yaakov streets in the Romema neighborhood of the city. The boy was critically injured and was pronounced dead minutes later.

MDA emergency medics Mordechai Musai, Baruch Eliyahu Hoffman, and Eli Raymond reported, “When we arrived at the scene of the accident, there was a lot of commotion. We saw the cyclist, a child about 5 years old, lying unconscious after being hit by a car. We immediately performed medical examinations and noticed that he had no pulse and was not breathing and was suffering from a very serious head injury. We started performing advanced resuscitation operations, including compressions and respirations, and evacuated him to the hospital while continuing resuscitation operations. His condition is defined as critical.”

As if the tragedy isn’t tragic enough, the boy was identified as Yisrael Ben-Tzion Goldstein, z’l, whose mother, Shoshana Goldstein, a’h, was nifteres several years ago at the age of 34 after giving birth to twin girls. Tragically, the twins didn’t make it either.

Her husband, HaRav Moshe Goldstein, a talmid of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch, was left alone with four orphaned children.

The levaya is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 9:30 p.m. at Shamgar, and the kevurah will take place at Har Hamenuchos.

The accident in Beit Shemesh occurred on Yitzhak Nafcha Street in the Ramat Beit Shemesh D-4 neighborhood.

Hatzalah volunteers Shmuel Arieli and Shuki Mana said about the accident in Beit Shemesh: “When we arrived at the scene, we saw a 4-year-old girl lying on the road, without a pulse or breathing, with a multi-system injury after being hit by a car while riding a Bimbo. Together with paramedics and additional medics from MDA and Hatzala, we immediately started performing advanced resuscitation operations on her, and she was evacuated by an MDA intensive care unit in critical condition, during continued resuscitation efforts, to the trauma room at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.”

The public is requested to daven for the refuah of Avigail bat Sarah b’toch sha’r cholei Yisael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)