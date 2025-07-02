HY”D: IDF Identifies Soldier Killed in Northern Gaza Combat as 19-Year-Old Sgt. Yaniv Michalovitch

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday identified the soldier killed in combat in northern Gaza as Sgt. Yaniv Michalovitch hy”d, a 19-year-old tank crew member from Rechovot. Michalovitch served in the 82nd Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade, known as “Saar Migolan.”

According to the IDF, two other members of the same battalion — a tank commander and another soldier — were seriously wounded in the same incident.

In a separate battle elsewhere in northern Gaza, a soldier from the elite Egoz unit of the Commando Brigade was also seriously injured, military officials said.

All wounded soldiers were evacuated to hospitals for medical treatment, and their families have been informed.

