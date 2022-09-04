Shas Left Without A Leader: Who Will Replace HaRav Shalom Cohen, Z’tl?

The Shas party was left without a spiritual leader during an election period in the wake of the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, z’tl.

HaRav Cohen, z’tl, led the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas for the past nine years, since the departure of the prior leader, HaGoan HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl.

Additionally, the number of Moetzet members has shrunk and additional appointments are needed. The current members of the Moetzet include HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani and HaRav Moshe Maya – both of whom have been Moetzet members since the time of HaRav Ovadya, z’tl – as well as the newer members – Rosh Yeshivas Ohr HaChaim HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz and HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef.

The most prominent candidate for the next Nasi is HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani but the 94-year-old Gadol is currently ailing and too weak to take on the mantle of leadership.

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef is also a possibility but he still has over a year left of his term as the Sephardi Chief Rabbi. He cannot serve in both positions as his state position does not allow him to become involved in political decisions.

It is possible that Shas chairman Aryeh Deri will simply wait until HaRav Yosef ends his tenure as Chief Rabbi and meanwhile HaRav Badani will serve as the unofficial head of the Moetzet, with the title of “Zakein Chevrei Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah” rather than Nasi.

