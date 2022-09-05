WATCH: ANTI-SEMITISM IN TEL AVIV: Chabad Bochur Brutally Knocked To The Ground

Three Chabad bochurim were walking down Rechov Allenby in Tel Aviv on Friday when a man yelled “Chareidim” and knocked a bochur to the ground.

The bochurim were on their way to their “tefillin stands” but had no prior conversation with the man, who attacked them completely out of the blue.

The incident was caught on the security camera of a nearby store and on Sunday evening, the bochur that was attacked, Levi Blau, filed a complaint with the police.

The Religious Zionist party responded to the report by blaming the current government.

“A whole year of a government of division and hatred is bearing fruit. Avigdor ‘Throw The Chareidim In The Dump’ Lieberman and Yair ‘The Inciter’ Lapid built their campaigns and the justification of their political existence on hatred of religious people and Chareidim. Religious Zionism promises to correct this.”

UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler said: “This is only the beginning, rachmana litzlan. As we warned, the hatred and incitement of politicians like Lieberman and others don’t end with verbal violence. The Israeli police must arrest the attacker immediately and punish him with all the severity of the law for a hate crime because there is no other reason for this attack than anti-Semitic hatred. It can’t be that a Jewish person walking on the street of a city in Eretz Yisrael is attacked due to his religious appearance and the tefillin in his hands.”

לבחור הזה קוראים לוי בלוי מישיבת 'תומכי תמימים'. ביום שישי הוא עמד כדרכו בצד הדרך עם דוכן תפילין והניח לאנשים המעוניינים בכך, בלי שעשה רע לאיש הוא נזרק לקיר בחוזקה על ידי אנטישמי שעבר באזור, שוחחתי איתו כעת והוא הבטיח ששום דבר לא יעצור אותו וגם השבוע הוא יניח שם תפילין. מלך. pic.twitter.com/M5Zb5t8M3v — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) September 5, 2022

