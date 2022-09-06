OUTRAGEOUS: Terrorists Who Murdered Adele Biton HY”D, 2, Up For Parole

The five terrorists who were convicted of murdering the toddler Adele Biton, h’yd, are scheduled to soon appear before the parole board in Megiddo prison to request a shortening of their sentences, Yisrael Hayom reported.

Adele Biton, h’yd, was two years old in 2013 when she was critically injured after Arabs threw stones at her mother’s car on a road in the Shomron, causing her to collide with a truck.

Adele, who suffered severe head injuries in the accident, was pronounced clinically dead at the scene but was successfully resuscitated by medical responders. She remained semi-comatose for two months but even after emerging from the coma, remained severely handicapped and eventually passed away following a complication of pneumonia in 2015.

In January 2016, the five terrorists, minors at the time, were all sentenced to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal on the charge of manslaughter – due to the lack of witnesses. All five Arabs had confessed to the crime but later retracted their statements.

Adel’s mother, Adva, has now launched a battle for justice for her daughter after being informed that the five Arabs, after serving less than ten years in prison, will be appearing before a parole board to request a shortening of their detention, with the first hearing scheduled for Monday.

Biton filed an appeal to the parole board and plans to attend the hearing herself at the Megiddo prison. “Why can these terrorists receive a six-year reduction in their sentence?” she said. “It’s ridiculous and outrageous. No civilized country would lend a hand to the release of murderers. These are people who are now in their 20s – and will return to terror. They’ll go back to their village as victors with smiles on their faces. It’s a loss of deterrence – especially during the height of a terror wave. I intend to appear before the parole board in order to look into the eyes of its members who will be taking on this responsibility.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)