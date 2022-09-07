WATCH: Moishe Kleinerman’s Only Brother: “Abba, Ad Masai?”

It’s now 164 days since the disappearance of Moishe Kleinerman, and sadly, it appears that Moishe’s only brother will be celebrating his bar mitzvah next Thursday without him.

Chareidi journalist Ariel Elharar, who has spent much effort ensuring that the Kleinerman case is not forgotten from the public eye, published a clip of a moving song that Moishe’s brother sang in honor of his Bar Mitzvah.

In order to ensure that the bar mitzvah is not a sad occasion, Elharar also published a call for musicians to volunteer to play at a kumzitz next Thursday in honor of the bar mitzvah.

The well-known Chareidi radio broadcaster Menachem Toker saw Elharar’s request and called Elharar and put him on the air. Within a half-hour, Toker arranged for the well-known Chassidish singers Motti Weiss and Yoeli Klein to sing at the event as well as catering from Berele in Givat Shaul, a photographer, and even bentchers from the Malchus Waxberger Judaica chain.

Mi K’Amcha Yisrael!

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)