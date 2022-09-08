Labor Party Launches Full-Force Anti-Religious Campaign

Labor chairman Merav Michaeli published a campaign video on Thursday containing scaremongering anti-religious messages.

In the video, a woman is seen being woken up by her cell phone loudly beeping with an “alarming” alert: “Gender separation on buses.” She turns off the alarm, only to be woken up again by another alert: “A ban on abortions.”

The video then changes scenes to a man lying in bed waking up to a message: “Gender separation in academic institutions,” followed by “Conversion treatments for the LGBTQ sector;” “A ban on women singing;” “No entry for women;” and “Tznius in public areas.”

Overwhelmed, he gives up on turning off the alerts and places his pillow over his head.

A warning then appears on the screen: “It’s Time To Wake Up. So We Don’t Wake Up To A DIFFERENT ISRAEL. It’s in our hands on November 1. Change the reality.”

Michaeli already began her anti-religious campaign by publicizing her plan to operate the Tel Aviv light rail on Shabbos. The move is solely an election spin since she lacks the authority to change the religious status quo.

Kol Chai journalist Avi Ravina responded to the video by stating: “Merav Michaeli competes with Lieberman and launches a religious scaremongering campaign – disconnected from reality. Someone should tell her that it didn’t work for Lieberman.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)