WATCH: Lieberman’s Campaign Video Is Reminiscent Of Dark Eras In Jewish History

Just a day after Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman was excoriated for his comparison of former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu to Goebbels and Stalin, he released a campaign video reminiscent of anti-Semitic accusations made by evil leaders in the darkest times of Jewish history.

The video begins by stating: “Bibi thinks that he’s the one pulling the strings. He should continue to think. Bibi?! You can’t fool us. Meet HaRav Thau and his opinions.”

[HaRav Tzvi Thau, a leading Dati Leumi Rav and Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Har Hamor is the Rav behind the Noam party, which focuses on battling against the intrusion of LGBTQ “rights” and other progressive values into Israeli society.]

“[Rav Thau] is the one actually pulling the strings,” the video claims. “‘The State must be run according to the Torah.” “Conservative and Reform are the new Christianity.” “These homosexuals, these perverts, are miserable people.”

“That’s how you want to live? Bibi will do everything in order to avoid his neglect of Meron and his court cases – even at the expense of turning the State into a halachic state.”

“There’s a right-wing government that’s good for Bibi. And there’s a right-wing government that’s good for Israel. Only Lieberman protects the State from Bibi,” the video concludes.

In addition to the outrageous anti-Semitic content, it’s intriguing that Lieberman thinks that he can form a right-wing government when he has boycotted joining a government with the Likud headed by Netanyahu, the Chareidi parties and/or the Religious Zionist parties.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)