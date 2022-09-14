GOOD RIDDANCE: Yoaz Hendel Resigns From Politics

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel announced on Tuesday evening that he will not be running for the 25th Knesset following the dissolution of his partnership with Ayelet Shaked.

The announcement wasn’t surprising considering that Hendel has no supporters, with polls showing that his “Zionist Spirit” party has zero chance of entering the Knesset.

“Another ‘senior’ minister in this evil government goes home in shame,” responded Kol B’Ramah journalist Yisrael Cohen. ” Just a year ago, he was still lording over Chassidic Rebbes when he sat with them without a kippah and preached mussar to them. This is the end of the arrogant one who tried to harm the mesorah of Yisrael and Yahadus.”

“Hendel harmed and derided Gedolei Yisrael of all chugim and eidos. Hendel fought the kodesh ha’kedoshim of Chareidi chinuch. Hendel arrogantly disparaged the Chareidi public. Hendel is going home like a metzorah, without a party, without voters, after he switched around from every possible party. Go and don’t return.”

The new Agudas Yisrael chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf responded to Hendel’s announcement by stating: “Hendel understands today that the Torah prosecutes its humiliation. He disparaged Gedolei Yisrael, was mitzayar the Chareidi sector and tried to be mechanech us. Go!”

UTJ Yisrael Eichler said: “The one who declared war against ‘Chareidi autonomy’ in the secular state was ejected from the public arena. This is the end of the ba’al gaava who saw himself as the right person to be mechanech the Chareidi sector and its Rabbanim.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)