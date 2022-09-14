Mazal Tov! Jonathan Pollard Is Engaged To A Mother Of 7

Jonathan Pollard, who lost his wife Esther, a’h, in January, got engaged last week to Rivka, a mother of 7 children and resident of Jerusalem.

According to a report by Arutz Sheva, the couple will be making an official announcement to the public on Wednesday night after the levaya of Bar Pelach, h’yd, the IDF officer killed by Arab terrorists in Jenin overnight Tuesday.

The news that Pollard is engaged to someone with children is especially happy as he was never zocheh to have children. After Jonathan and Esther made aliyah, they told Yisrael Hayom that the fact that they were never able to have a family is a source of great tzaar to them.

לאחר שהתאלמן מרעייתו אסתר ע"ה לפני כשמונה חודשים: יונתן פולארד התארס בשעה טובה ומוצלחת.

